Flight cancellations continue at ILM Thursday

The wintry weather that descended on southeastern North Carolina Wednesday evening is still affecting flights at Wilmington International Airport on Thursday.

As of 1:30 p.m., American Airlines and Delta have canceled all flights coming into and leaving the airport, according to ILM's website.

Earlier in the day, only a handful of flights remained on-time, but those were later canceled due to the weather.

