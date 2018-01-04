Road closure update for Thursday

Several roads in our area have closed because of Wednesday's winter storm.

Road closure update as of 5 a.m., according to county dispatch centers:

New Hanover County

Martin Luther King Parkway has been completely reopened to traffic.

Brunswick County

I-140 is still closed

Pender County, Columbus County and Bladen County are not reporting any road closures but are encouraging drivers to use extreme caution if on the roads

