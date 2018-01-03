Start time moved for Friday's UNCW women's basketball game

The start time for the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball game between UNCW and Northeastern, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5, has been moved to 4 p.m. inside Trask Coliseum.
Due to the time change, the Seahawks Tomorrow program will not take place. It will not be rescheduled.
Tickets for Friday’s game can be purchased by visiting UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets. In addition, tickets will be available on Friday at Trask Coliseum beginning 90 minutes prior to tip-off.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.