New Hanover’s Hayden Edgar named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Hayden Edgar is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The senior was named to the Leon Brogden All-Tournament team after averaging 15 points in three games. Edgar scored 20 points in the Wildcats win over Hillside on Saturday in the third-place game.



Edgar has helped lead the Wildcats to a 8-2 record to start the season.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.