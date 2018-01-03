Icy conditions force area roads to close

Several roads in our area have closed because of Wednesday's winter storm.

Martin Luther King Parkway and parts of I-40 and I-140 have all been shut down.

According to an email from Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Linda Rawley, officers responded to three accidents on MLK in an hour before the road was closed.

Interstate 40 from mile marker 410 to 420 has also been closed due to the icy weather.

In a Facebook post, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said I-140 was closed from Brunswick to New Hanover County.

The NC Department of Transportation said on its website I-140 is closed from mile marker 10 to 17.

