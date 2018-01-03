Emergency shelter open in Columbus County

People who need to get in out of the cold in Columbus County can utilize an emergency shelter that opened Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Cross, in partnership with North Carolina and Columbus County, opened Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville at 3 p.m. The school is located at 317 East Calhoun Street in Whiteville and the phone number is 910-642-3121.

