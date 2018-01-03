Closings and delays for Jan. 4, 2018

Here's a list of closings and/or delays for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, due to inclement weather. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Bladen County Schools closed for students and staff.

Bladen Community College closed.

Brunswick Community College closed.

Brunswick County Schools closed for students and staff.

Cape Fear Community College closed -- all locations.

Coastal Carolina Community College is closed.

Columbus County Schools for students and staff.

New Hanover County Schools closed for students and staff.

Pender County Schools closed for students and staff. Essential Central Services staff should report to work if safely able to do so. All afterschool activities have been canceled.

Southeastern Community College is closed.

Sylvan Learning Center is closed.

Whiteville City Schools closed for students and staff.

UNCW closed. Check individual websites for updates on dining, library, etc.

Calvary Christian School closed for students and staff.

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry closed.

Charter Day School is closed.

Childcare Networks in New Hanover County and Brunswick County, and Pax Natura are closed

Children's Cottage will be closed.

Children's Schoolhouse Montessori closed.

Clinton City Schools closed.

Coastal Preparatory Academy closed.

Columbus Charter School closed.

Creative Beginnings Child Care in Burgaw is closed.

Douglass Academy closed.

Duplin County Schools closed.

Emereau: Bladen Charter School closed.

Enchanting Tree Learning Center in Whiteville will be closed.

Fayetteville State University will open at 10 a.m.

Friends School of Wilmington closed.

Gateway Academy closed.

GLOW Academy closed.

Grace Christian School in Loris, SC, will be closed.

Great Beginnings CDC in Winnabow closed.

Happy Kids Development Center will be closed.

Harrell's Christian Academy closed.

Infant of Prague Catholic School will be closed.

James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville closed.

Kerr Avenue Kids closed.

Kids & Company closed all locations.

Kid Kare Academy in Whiteville will be closed.

Learning Tree Childcare Center closed.

Leland Christian Academy closed.

Little Sandpipers' Learning Center in Brunswick County closed.

Living Water Christian School closed for faculty and students.

L&L Montessori School in Southport closed.

Miller-Motte College, Wilmington closed.

Myrtle Grove Christian School closed for staff and students.

Noah's Ark Children's Center closed.

Onslow County Schools closed.

Opening Doors Preschool II closed.

Park Avenue School closed.

Playhouse Porter's Neck will be closed for the rest of the day.

Progressive Child Development Center closed Thursday. Delayed opening at 9 a.m. Friday.

Pointe Institute closed.

Robeson Community College closed.

Rocking Tots Daycare closed.

Sampson County Schools closed.

Scotland County schools and district offices closed.

South Brunswick Charter School closed.

Southeastern Preschool Educational Center closed.

WEE Care Education Academy will be closed.

Wilmington Bilingual Preschool closed.

Wilmington Christian Academy & Preschool closed.

Wilmington Preparatory Academy closed.

Young Memories Learning Center will be closed.

Government

Belville Town Hall will be closed.

Belville planning board meeting canceled.

Bladen County Government offices closed.

Brunswick County, Bladen County and Columbus County district courts closed.

Brunswick County Courthouse will be closed.

Brunswick County Government offices closed.

Brunswick County landfill and parks closed.

Brunswick Transit System closed Thursday. No services will be provided.

Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority will start fixed-route and accessible van service at 8 a.m.

Carolina Beach government offices will be closed.

Columbus County Courthouse will be closed.

Town of Kure Beach offices are closed.

Lake Waccamaw town offices closed. The police department will operate on its normal schedule.

Leland town offices and the Leland Cultural Arts Center will be closed.

Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday for non-essential personnel. Closed Thursday for non-essential personnel.

NC DMV Mobile Office visit to Southport is canceled.

NC Department of Marine Fisheries public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in New Hanover County is canceled. Reschedule TBD.

NC Educational Lottery Wilmington office will be closed.

New Hanover and Pender County Courthouses and Courts will be closed.

New Hanover Workforce Center, Pender County Workforce Center and the Brunswick Workforce Center all will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

New Hanover County offices and attractions to close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.Kure Beach Town hall will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

New Hanover County Planning Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Agenda items will be rescheduled to a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse.

Oak Island Town Hall opens at 10 a.m.

Pender County offices will be closed.

Pender County has rescheduled its Planning Board meeting scheduled for Thursday to Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at 805 S. Walker St. in Burgaw.

The Pender Solid Waste Convenience Sites and Transfer Station will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Surf City Town Hall is closed.

Sunset Beach Town Hall is closed.

Town of Atkinson has rescheduled its town meeting scheduled for Thursday to Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Town of Burgaw has rescheduled the Pender Memorial Hospital and Osgood Canal Stormwater Improvements public information meeting scheduled for Thursday to Monday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Burgaw Town Hall Assembly Room.

Town of Burgaw administrative offices will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The offices will be closed all day Thursday if weather conditions deteriorate.

Town of Wallace offices will be closed Thursday.

Wilmington US Social Security Administration is closed.

Whiteville US Social Security Administration is closed.

Whiteville city offices closed. Whiteville City Council special meeting scheduled for 12:15 is canceled. Only public safety employees are to report to work.

Wilmington Housing Authority offices will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Wrightsville Beach municipal buildings are closed.

Community

Brigade Boys & Girls Club of New Hanover and Pender Counties closed.

Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc. is closed.

CFPUA Administrative Building and non-essential field offices closed.

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will be closed.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington is closed.

Oak Island Recreation Center opens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pender Adult Services Senior Center is closed.

Pender Adult Services Transportation is closed.

WAVE Transit is begin service at 10 a.m.

YWCA Lower Cape Fear programs (Youth Enrichment, Outreach, & Aquatics) and offices are closed.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

