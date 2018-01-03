Man accused of conspiring with gas station employee in armed robbery arrested

A man accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to rob the gas station where she worked has been arrested.

John Austin Jarrett, 24, was booked in the New Hanover County Detention Center early Wednesday morning and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $100,000 bond.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office officials say that Jarrett conspired with his girlfriend, Kayla Hubble, to rob the gas station where she worked as a clerk.

On Dec. 27, a man dressed in black and armed with a handgun entered the EZ Mart located at 1619 Castle Hayne Road at around 10:30 p.m. and demanded money. The suspect took cash from the register before running away.

Hubble was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon after she was interviewed by detectives.

