Weather causes several flight cancellations at ILM

The winter storm has caused several cancellations of flights at Wilmington International Airport.

All American Airlines flights expected to arrive or depart after noon have been canceled for ILM.

As of noon, the Delta's flight to and from Atlanta had not been canceled.

