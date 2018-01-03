Woman dies in Southport fire - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Woman dies in Southport fire

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) -

A woman has died in a fire at a Southport home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene of a reported fully-involved fire on Coastal Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators still are trying to determine a cause of the fire.

We have a crew on the scene of the fire. Stay with this story as we gather more information 

