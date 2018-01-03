Woman dies in Southport fire

A woman has died in a fire at a Southport home early Wednesday morning, officials said. (Source: WECT)

A woman has died in a fire at a Southport home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene of a reported fully-involved fire on Coastal Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Investigators still are trying to determine a cause of the fire.

Southport fire chief confirms that one female has died in fire. Still investigating what caused it. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/ityWQLC3Lo — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) January 3, 2018

