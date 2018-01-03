Elderly woman who died in Southport fire identified

A woman has died in a fire at a Southport home early Wednesday morning, officials said. (Source: WECT)

An elderly woman died in a fire at a Southport home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew, Sylvia Beck, 74, died in the fire, which has been ruled accidental and appears to have been caused by a space heater. The home is a total loss.

A neighbor described tall flames rising above the treetops and thick smoke in the air as the fire covered the home.

Crews responded to the scene of a reported fully-involved fire on Coastal Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Crews put the blaze out in 20 minutes and were able to fully extinguish the fire within an hour, according to the fire chief.

