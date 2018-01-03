Report: Firefighter pulls man from burning mobile home

Multiple people were hospitalized after a fire Tuesday night in Columbus County. (Source: Pixabay)

Several people were hospitalized after a fire Tuesday night in Columbus County.

According to Columbus County dispatch, two firefighters were hospitalized and a man in the house suffered burns during a structure fire which took place at approximately 8 p.m. on NC 904 (Swamp Fox Highway East).

The News Reporter is reporting a Tabor City firefighter rescued a man from his burning mobile home at 7855 Swamp Fox Highway East.

Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Carterette told the News Reporter that firefighter Greg Cox went into the home and pulled 69-year-old Joseph Maye from the building.

According to the New Reporter, Maye, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation, was taken to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill by Airlink helicopter while Cox and fellow firefighter William Benoist suffered smoke inhalation.

The mobile home was destroyed in the fire.

