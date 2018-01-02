High School basketball scoreboard

Boys
Hoggard 68, Ashley 65 F (3 OT)
New Hanover 71, Laney 52 F
South Brunswick 59, Topsail 48 F
West Columbus 58, Whiteville 55 F
East Bladen 42, East Columbus 41 F
Coastal Christian 69, Southeastern Homeschool 49 F
Girls
Hoggard 60, Ashley 16 F
Topsail 55, South Brunswick 22 F
Laney 45, New Hanover 40 F
East Bladen 49, East Columbus 42 F
West Columbus 41, Whiteville 33 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 41, Spring Creek 39 F
