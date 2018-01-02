Man arrested in Columbus Co. after death of Myrtle Beach woman

A man has been arrested in Columbus County in connection to the death of a missing Myrtle Beach woman.

According to a Tuesday night news release from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Charles Rayford Hunt Jr. is charged with concealing/failure to report the death of a person. He is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

On December 29, the Horry County (S.C.) Police Department received a missing persons report for a 48-year-old female. HCPD gathered information that the missing female may be deceased and that led Horry County police to Columbus County to continue the investigation.

On December 31, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist HCPD with the investigation in a wooded area on Marlowe Road in the Tabor City area, where detectives located the body of a female near a path in the woods.

Upon completion of the autopsy at the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, the victim was identified as Kathleen Capra, 48, of 2800 Six Shot Court, Myrtle Beach, S.C. The news release said the cause of death is unknown.

The Horry County Police Department’s investigation led them to Hunt, who met Capra in SC while he was employed with Uber.

Hunt discarded Capra’s body in the wooded area on Marlowe Road, according to the release. Hunt was not operating as an Uber driver at the time he discarded Kathleen’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.