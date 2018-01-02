Columbus County seeks money from the state to renovate historic courthouse

The Columbus County Courthouse in Whiteville is more than 100 years old. (Source: WECT)

Columbus County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state for help to pay for repairs and renovations to the historic Columbus County Courthouse, according to Commissioner Trent Burroughs.

The building is more than 100 years old and is in need of structural work. Burroughs said he would also like to see it updated with handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

The cost for all of the work needed is estimated to be around $6 million.

Tuesday's resolution is the first step in getting state money to help with the project. Burroughs is not sure when commissioners will get an answer from the state.

Some commissioners want to keep the courthouse in use for judicial purposes; others said they want to turn it into administrative offices.

The courthouse, located in Whiteville, was built in 1914-15.

