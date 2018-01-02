Pender commissioners ask lawmakers to delay K-3 class size reduction

Commissioners in Pender County asked state lawmakers to delay implementing a mandated reduction in K-3 class size in public schools. (Source: WECT)

Pender County commissioners have gone on record asking state lawmakers to delay reducing class sizes in elementary schools.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night on a resolution asking the General Assembly to delay implementing the mandated reduction in K-3 classes for the 2018-19 school year. Counties across the state have expressed concern that the move will have serious budget implications for local school boards and county governments.

According to the resolution, Pender County Schools would need to hire about 20 additional teachers for the 2018-19 school year, in addition to the staff already in place. The resolution says Pender County does not have the funding necessary to build new classrooms or buy the mobile classrooms needed to comply with the mandate.

The resolution asks General Assembly to adopt a multi-year phase-in of the class size reductions, allowing time for legislators and local school leaders to address the challenges the move will present.

To read the resolution passed by Pender County commissioners, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

