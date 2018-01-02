Driver charged with DWI after deadly New Year's Day crash

One man is dead after a crash on River Road in New Hanover County. (Source: Raycom)

A man from Wilmington has been charged in a deadly vehicle crash that happened on New Year’s Day.

Trooper J. Ballard of the State Highway Patrol says Steven Derengowski, 25, is charged with driving while impaired after the crash that happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday on River Road in New Hanover County.

Ballard says Derengowski was driving a pickup truck south on River Road when it crossed into a construction zone that was closed, crashed through a construction barrier and hit a crane. A passenger in the pickup truck, Billy Ray Kolasa, 25, of Wilmington, died at the scene.

Crews took Derengowski to the hospital with what Ballard called “serious injuries." Derengowski could face additional charges pending the results of the Highway Patrol’s investigation.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

