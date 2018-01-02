New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center monitoring weather

The threat of ice and snow has emergency personnel in the Cape Fear Region on high alert.

The lights were shut off and the doors were locked to New Hanover County's Emergency Operations Center Tuesday, and staff said chances are slim the center need to be activated.

However, if needed, staff will be ready to monitor and respond to any severe weather. The EOC is working with its community partners like the school system, Red Cross, fire departments, EMS, National Weather Service and the Department of Transportation to keep a close eye on Wednesday's snowy weather threat.

While they don't think this will be a significant enough of an event to activate, EOC workers are concerned about road conditions.

"I think our biggest worry, and I think the National Weather Service has echoed this, but we are looking at the bulk of the impacts moving out Wednesday night, so Thursday morning's commute is where we are worried," said Steven Still, EOC director.

If they do activate Wednesday, it will be limited in nature with just EOC staff and 911 personnel. They do not anticipate having to open any shelters.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.