Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Leland

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Leland.

According to Trooper King with the State Highway Patrol, Helena Louise Shaw, 52, was attempting to cross US 17 when she was hit by a Subaru driven by Gary Charles Ruezinsky, 67, around 1 a.m.

King said Shaw had gotten out of her vehicle in the Willoughbys restaurant parking lot, crossed the southbound lanes of US 17 on foot and was struck by Ruezinksy's Subaru when she tried to cross the northbound lanes. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Speed and alcohol were not factors on Ruezinsky's part and he will not be charged, King said. The trooper added the accident was the result of a pedestrian violation.

