Heating systems ice up in freezing temps

Freezing temperatures can be problematic not just for people’s health, but for heating systems as well, according to Jimmie Petroro, the general manager at O’Brien Service Company.

He said heat pumps can ice up when temperatures get below 32 degrees because they can’t keep up with the cold weather. Petroro said people should use cold water to defrost their pumps, not hot water.

If your home isn’t warm at 70 degrees, he said raising the temperature any higher won’t heat up the house either. Instead, people should call their provider to take a look at the system.

According to Petroro, staying energy efficient will help systems in the long run too.

“Lower your thermostats to what you can tolerate," he said. "I don’t want to throw a number out there because everybody has a different opinion on what it is. I can only tell you that in my house, when it gets this way, I usually drop it to 68, only because that’s my comfort zone, but as low as you can get it without freezing your house.”

Petroro’s main piece of advice is to get heating and cooling systems serviced before the start of each season to try to prevent problems before it’s too late.

