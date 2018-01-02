Teenager last seen Dec. 27 reported missing

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Megan Batson, 16, was last seen on Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of 41st Street in Wilmington, according to a WPD tweet sent around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and long brown boots.

Batson is 5-foot-1 and has dyed red hair.

MISSING PERSON: Megan Batson, 16. Last seen around 3 p.m. 12/27/17 in the 1700 block of 41st St wearing a pink hoodie, blue ripped jeans and long brown boots. Dyed red hair, brown eyes, 5'1" tall. Anyone with info, please call 910-343-3600 or use Text A Tip. pic.twitter.com/lbJ3XQsJai — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 2, 2018

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

