Teenager last seen Dec. 27 reported missing

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Megan Batson, 16, was last seen on Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of 41st Street in Wilmington, according to a WPD tweet sent around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and long brown boots. 

Batson is 5-foot-1 and has dyed red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637). 

