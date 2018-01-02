SBI: No foul play suspected in Duplin County church fire

Officials with the State Bureau of Investigation said there is no reason to suspect foul play in a fire that destroyed a historic church in Duplin County early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Rose Hill United Methodist Church. The church, which was built in 1920, was completely destroyed.

An SBI spokeswoman told WITN that while the fire is still under investigation, there is nothing to suggest that the fire was suspicious.

Firefighters from multiple departments across Duplin County worked to bring the blaze under control.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.