Man accused of killing his mother, another man in Onslow Co. double shooting

Authorities say a man has been accused in the shooting deaths of his mother and another man in a North Carolina beach town.

A news release from the North Topsail Beach Police Department says 28-year-old McKinsey Ray Britton was arrested Monday. The statement says officers responding to a 911 call at a home near N.C. Highway 210 were met by Britton, and that he told them he had shot two people inside the home.

Officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victims were identified as 56-year-old Connie Britton and 71-year-old Dowell Gray.

It's unclear if Britton has a lawyer. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

