Parents in New Hanover County are calling the school system's decision to cancel school Wednesday a win.

Parents support decision to call off school ahead of winter weather

Closings, delays and early dismissals for Jan. 3, 2018

Here's a list of closings and/or delays for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, due to anticipated inclement weather. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

Schools and Day Cares

Bladen County Schools releasing two hours early for students. Regular workday for faculty. All after-school activities for Bladen County Schools are canceled.

Brunswick Community College (all locations) will close at 12 p.m.

Brunswick County Schools will be CLOSED to students and staff

Cape Fear Community College will close at 12 p.m. at all locations.

Clinton City Schools will operate on early release.

Columbus County Schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m. Schools will begin on time prior to the noon release.

Duplin County Schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m.

Huntington Learning Center will close at 2 p.m.

New Hanover County Schools will be CLOSED to students and staff.

Onslow County Schools to release students four hours early. The Onslow County Learning Center will dismiss at 11 a.m. Classes are canceled at the Onslow County Early College High School. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Sampson County Schools to release students two hours early.

Pender County Schools will release students three hours early. PACES after school care will operate until 3 p.m. All other after school activities have been canceled.

Whiteville City Schools: Whiteville Primary and Whiteville High will dismiss at noon. Edgewood Elementary, Central Middle, and North Whiteville Academy will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington will suspend operations at 2 p.m.

Southeastern Community College in Whiteville will close at noon.

--

Calvary Christian School will be closed to students and staff.

Cape Fear Academy will be closed to students, faculty, and staff.

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will be closed.

Charter Day School will be closed. Additionally, all before and after school programs will be closed at the Whiteville, S. Brunswick, and Leland campuses.

Children's Cottage will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Children's Schoolhouse Montessori will be closed.

Coastal Preparatory Academy will be closed.

Columbus Charter School will be closed. This includes the AlphaBEST Education at Columbus Charter School.

Douglass Academy will be closed.

Eagle Point Christian Academy will be closed Wednesday.

Enchanting Tree Learning Center in Whiteville will close at 4 on Wednesday.

Gateway Academy will close at 3 p.m.

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW) closed tomorrow.

Grace Christian School in Loris, SC, will be closed.

Great Beginnings CDC of Winnabow will be closed.

Infant of Prague Catholic School will dismiss at noon on Wednesday and will be on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Kid Care Academy in Whiteville will be closed at noon.

Kids & Company will not have pre-K at both locations.

Learning Tree Childcare Center will close at 1 p.m.

Leland Christian Academy will dismiss at noon.

Little Sandpipers' Learning Center will be closed.The Point Institute will be closed.

Living Water Christian School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Mind Over Math Tutoring will close at 5 p.m.

Myrtle Grove Christian School will operate on a half-day schedule tomorrow for students and staff.

Noah's Ark Children's Center will be closed.

Park Avenue School will close at 11:30 a.m.

Pathways Middle and High schools will be closed.

Point Institute in Leland will be closed.

Porter's Neck Playhouse will close at 2 p.m.

Rocking Tots in New Hanover County will be closed.

South Brunswick Charter School will be closed.

Southeastern Preschool Educational Center will close all locations at noon.

Sylvan Learning Center has canceled its afternoon classes Wednesday

Waterview Learning Academy will be closed Wednesday.

Wilmington Bilingual Preschool classes have been canceled.

Wilmington Christian Academy will dismiss at noon.

Wilmington Preparatory Academy will be closed to students and staff.

Government

Belville Town Hall will close at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bladen County Courthouse will be open and holding court until noon.

Brunswick County Courthouse will be open and holding court until noon.

Brunswick County Government offices will be closed. This includes the county's tax office.

Brunswick County Parks will be closed.

Brunswick Transit System will be closed. No services will be provided.

Columbus County Courthouse closing at 1 p.m. tomorrow. District courts closing at noon.

Kure Beach Town Hall closes at 3 p.m. Re-opens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Leland town offices and the Leland Cultural Arts Center will close at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and will reopen at noon on Thursday, Jan. 4, weather permitting.

License Plate Agency on Carolina Beach Road is closing at 3 p.m.

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will close at 3 p.m.



New Hanover County ABC stores will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

New Hanover County offices and attractions to close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point will close at 12 p.m. for non-essential personnel. Closed Thursday for non-essential personnel.

Oak Island Recreation Center is closing at 4:30 p.m.

Whiteville city offices will close at 12:30 p.m.

Community

Battleship NORTH CAROLINA will close at 1 p.m.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club's sites in New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties will be closed Wednesday. RES Morning Care will be as scheduled.

Brunswick Senior Resources Inc. will close operations.



Cape Fear Literacy Council will close at 12 p.m.

Coastal Horizons Center - Brunswick is closed

Elderhaus Inc. will be closed to participants and staff.



Moores Creek National Battlefield will close at 12 p.m.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center will close its ambulatory practices and entrances to hospital facilities at 3 p.m. No visitors after 3 p.m. The ER and EMS are still open and available.

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Pender Adult Services Transportation will be closing at 12:30 p.m.

Share the Table food pantry will be closed Thursday.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

