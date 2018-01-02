TRAFFIC UPDATE: Portion of Fifth Ave. reopened after transformer repair

A portion of Fifth Avenue in Wilmington was shut down for several hours Tuesday while crews repaired a transformer.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted at about 1 p.m. that the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue would "be closed for the next 5-7 hours as crews work to restore a blown transformer."

According to Duke Energy workers on the scene, they got a call around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that the transformer blew.

Workers said there’s no definite reason behind what caused it to blow, but it could be related to the freezing temperatures. They said when it gets cold, transformers can become overloaded. It could’ve also been due to an internal fault, they said.

The utility pole and the transformer had to be replaced, according to crews.

Everything was back to normal by 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

