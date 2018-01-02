Boil water advisory issued for Brunswick Forest residents

A boil water advisory has been issued for water consumers in the Brunswick Forest neighborhood, Leland officials announced Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

A boil water advisory has been issued for water consumers in the Brunswick Forest neighborhood, Leland officials announced Tuesday.

A frozen valve caused residents in the area to experienced low water pressure and outages at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Since periods of low or no pressure in the water system increases the potential for bacteria, town officials are advising those in the neighborhood to use bottled water or to boil all water used for human consumption, including for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Officials recommend vigorous boiling for one minute.

Due to the fact that boiling concentrates any levels of nitrates that might be in the water, infants below the age of six months and pregnant women are advised to use an alternate water supply like bottled water when possible.

