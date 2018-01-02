TreeFest scheduled for later this month

TreeFest, a distribution of tree seedlings held annually, will take place later this month, New Hanover County officials announced Tuesday. (Source: New Hanover Co.)

TreeFest, a distribution of tree seedlings held annually, will take place later this month, New Hanover County officials announced Tuesday.

The event will take place in the JC Penney wing of Independence Mall on Jan. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or when trees run out.

Officials say there is a limit of five trees and/or grasses per household.

The trees and grasses are grown in Goldsboro at the NC Forest Service Nursery.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.