You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.

What to do if your pipes freeze

Here's how to keep your pipes from freezing up

As a massive arctic system brings frigid temperatures to much of the United States, Brunswick County officials are offering some tips to help residents protect their irrigation and household water systems from freezing up.

Officials said exposed backflow assemblies for irrigation systems should be removed or properly insulated from the cold weather.

Exposed water lines to fixtures, such as outside showers, should be isolated and drained.

Officials recommend pouring a small amount of RV/Marine antifreeze (Prestone, Peak, or equivalent) into drains or toilets that could freeze up. Do not use standard automotive antifreeze.

Properly insulate any exposed water lines that are in open crawl spaces.

Turn off your irrigation system to avoid creating icy sidewalks and driveways.

If your water lines do freeze, exercise caution while trying to unthaw the lines.

Do not apply excessive heat which may damage pipes or cause a fire. Heating devices with open flames should not be used. Electric heaters and heat tape should be powered through a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter in case the device comes into contact with standing or spraying water.

But do you know what steps to take if your pipes do freeze? Here are some tips from the Red Cross to help thaw your frozen pipes.

