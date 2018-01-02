My turn: The NCAA Division I football playoff system is flawed

The system places so much emphasis on strength-of-schedule that schools in five of the ten conferences can’t attain a spot in the playoffs because they have to play their obligatory conference schedule. (Source: Pixabay)

What the University of Central Florida football team did on New Year’s Day revives for me an argument I made in 2014 regarding the then-new NCAA Division I football playoff system.

I think it is terribly flawed that roughly half of the schools that compete in Division I have zero chance of making it to the national title game. That’s just wrong…and the NCAA doesn’t seem to care.

Unless you are a school in one of the “Power Five” conferences, you can’t be awarded one of the coveted playoff spots.

The system places so much emphasis on strength-of-schedule that schools in five of the ten conferences can’t attain a spot in the playoffs because they have to play their obligatory conference schedule.

It doesn’t matter if one of these schools puts together the best team ever, they won’t get a chance to be in the championship game.

There is a simple fix for this. Make it an 8-team playoff and one of those 8 teams must come from a non “Power Five” conference.

It might not give us a Cinderella story every year like we get in the basketball tournament. But it will give us a what I would term a David and Goliath situation…and that would give the rest of the schools something to shoot for and most college football fans something to cheer about.

