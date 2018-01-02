SBI: Charges 'not warranted' against former Whiteville officer

Sergio Hakeem Reed was arrested in Columbus County on a warrant issued by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

Although an internal investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice resulted in a Whiteville police officer’s firing, the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the incident determined charges were not warranted.

Sergio Reed was terminated from the Whiteville Police Department in December 2016 due to “[c]onduct unbecoming a public officer… and insubordination," according to his dismissal letter (full letter below). A spokesperson for the department said the findings of the investigation substantiated the complaint against him.

The SBI completed its investigation in April 2017, and after consultation with the District Attorney’s Officer decided not to file charges, a spokesperson for the SBI said Tuesday.

No other information about the allegation has been released to the public. Documents from both the internal and state investigations are not subject to public release, per the state’s open records law.

In September 2017, Reed was charged with impersonating an officer after he allegedly displayed a Whiteville Police Department identification badge during a traffic stop in Brunswick County. He was also charged with speeding and a window tinting violation.

His next court date on the Brunswick County charges is February 12, according to online records.

