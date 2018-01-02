Whiteville City Schools dismiss early; boil water advisory issued

Whiteville crews are working to repair multiple water main breaks in the city Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

Whiteville crews are working to repair multiple water main breaks in the city Tuesday morning.

According to Whiteville Town Manager Darren Currie, there are at least two water main breaks on Lee Street. One is located at the intersection of Lee and Nance streets and the other is located in front of Whiteville High.

Currie is urging motorists to use caution while driving through the water main break area due to standing water freezing. He said they’ve done some work to mitigate the frozen water on the roads, but he still urges caution.

Hal Lowder with Whiteville emergency services said Tuesday night a boil water advisory has been issued for water customers in the North Lee Street area.

Due to the breaks, Whiteville City Schools dismissed its students early. WCS schools also operated on a two-hour delay to start Tuesday due to weather conditions.

