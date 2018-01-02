Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY Show

Hoda Kotb has been named co-anchor of the TODAY Show. (Source: TODAY Show)

Hoda Kotb has been named co-anchor of the TODAY Show, NBC News announced Tuesday morning.

Starting today, Kotb will co-anchor the 7-9 a.m. hours of the show with Savannah Guthrie. She also will continue to co-host the 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb replaces Matt Lauer, who was fired in November for alleged sexual misconduct.

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline. Since 2008, she's co-hosted the fourth hour of the TODAY show with Gifford.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.