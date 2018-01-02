Reports: Man charged in North Carolina double shooting

Authorities say a man has been charged with two counts of murder after a double shooting in a North Carolina beach town. (Source: Raycom Media)

Local news outlets report a release from the North Topsail Beach Police Department says 28-year-old McKinsey Ray Britton was arrested Monday. The statement says officers responding to a 911 call were met by Britton, and that he told them he had shot two people inside the home. Officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the Onslow County home.

The victims' names were withheld while relatives were being notified.

It's unclear if Britton has a lawyer.

