Two houses destroyed in Brunswick Co. fire

Two houses were destroyed Tuesday in an overnight fire in Brunswick County.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of Charlotte Street in Holden Beach shortly before 3 a.m.

Officials said the fire destroyed two homes. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

