Two houses, boat destroyed in Brunswick County fire

Two houses and a boat were destroyed Tuesday in an overnight fire in Brunswick County.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of Charlotte Street in Holden Beach shortly before 3 a.m.

According to Chief Douglas Todd with the Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, two homes and a boat were fully involved as crews arrived on scene at 2:41 a.m.

Todd said the fire was under control around 3 a.m. and units remained at the scene putting out hotspots and conducting an investigation until 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the fire caused approximately $450,000 worth of damages. It's unclear what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple departments from across Brunswick County responded to the scene to help put out the blaze.

