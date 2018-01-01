Wilmington leaders talk resolutions for the city in the new year

Wilmington City Council member Paul Lawler said 2017 was a year of several high notes for the city, and talked about his goals for the city in the new year. (Source: City of Wilmington/Twitter)

Wilmington City Council member Paul Lawler said 2017 was a year of several high notes for the city, and talked about his goals for the city in the new year.

Lawler said that the city made progress on the GenX water issue and took strides to curb opioid abuse in Wilmington.

"I think those are great successes, and the economy is doing well here, companies are moving here, people are moving here. So that's an affirmation of what he have," Lawler said.

He highlighted job opportunities and growth as two focuses in 2018. Lawler said he hopes the city can attract more tech jobs to the area, noting companies like PPD and Live Oak Bank as examples.

Lawler also said he wants to address growth in the city, and better explain the city's plan for growth to the public. He said that becomes even more important as more people move to the area.

"The staff has encouraged mixed use development, okay what does that mean? Why is that good for you, why is that a solution? And explain what we're doing," Lawler said.

