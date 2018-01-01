Crews respond to fully involved structure fire in Pender Co.

Crews worked to put out a fully involved structure fire in Rocky Point Monday afternoon. (Source: Michael Carlisle)

According to Pender County Deputy Fire Marshal, Michael Carlisle, the fire happened at 296 By The Brook Ln.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene the fire was fully involved at the residence.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pender EMS & Fire, Rocky Point VFD, Burgaw VFD, New Hanover County Fire and Pender County Emergency Management all worked to put out the fire.

