NCDOT crews start prepping roads for possible winter weather

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation have started brining the roads ahead of possible winter weather on Wednesday.

According to Brian Rick with the NCDOT, crews are spraying a brine, or mix of salt and water on low-volume roads.

Rick explained that crews start with low-volume routes because it is less likely that the mixture will be picked up by cars in advance. Rick said they wouldn't start working on high-volume roads like I-40 until Thursday, at least.

Rick stressed that cars driving behind spraying trucks should be extremely cautious, and to follow them at a safe distance.

Wednesday could bring some rain or sleet that may change to snow in the afternoon and evening.

