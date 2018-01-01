Fire destroys barn, kills horses in Bladen County

One woman is recovering from burns she received while saving several animals from a burning barn in Bladen County. (Source: Pixabay)

A woman who saved several animals from a burning barn is recovering from injuries.

According to Bradley Kinlaw, Director of Bladen County Emergency Management, crews got a call at 7:48 Monday morning about a fire in a barn at 17777 NC 53 East in Kelly.

Kinlaw says the fire destroyed the barn and killed at least two horses inside. It also damaged a home and vehicle nearby.

Kinlaw says Dianne Tabor saved several animals from the burning barn before the flames became too intense.

Kinlaw did not know the severity of Tabor's injuries, only that crews took her to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with burn injuries. She lived in the nearby home with her husband Timothy.

Chief Kenneth Thornton of the Kelly Volunteer Fire Department says the sub-freezing temperatures and gusty winds made fighting the fire difficult.

It took approximately two hours for responding departments to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

