New parents welcome first baby born at NHRMC in 2018

At 2:36 a.m., Heather and David Moore of Wilmington welcomed their first child to the world at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Harrison Moore wasn't due until Jan. 7, 2018, but made his mark by being the first baby born at NHRMC in 2018.

"We were hoping for the tax break in 2017 but that didn't happen, we were about three hours off," David laughed. "Once we found out he was going to be close to being the first baby on new years that was exciting, we were gunning for number one."

Little Harrison was born at 6 lbs. 13.4 oz and is 20 inches long.

"It's been a long wait, it feels amazing," Heather said.

"It's a good way to kick off 2018," David said.

The couple enjoys celebrating birthdays and is excited to make Harrison's day special every year, complete with fireworks.

Ten years from now, they hope their boy is growing up to be a respectful boy who is happy and healthy.

"He's going to be a fisherman - we're going to teach him how to clean a boat," David said jokingly with a smile. "Whatever he wants to do, we're going to back him and help him be successful."

With only brief moments of sleep, the new parents say it's still hard to believe Harrison is finally here.

"It's really unbelievable," Heather said.

Nearly 12 hours after his birth, only Harrison and one other baby had been born at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2018.

