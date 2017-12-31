New Year’s resolutions: Some embrace them, others think they’re overrated

As 2017 comes to an end and 2018 begins, some may choose to set New Year’s resolutions to better themselves or their community. (SOURCE: WECT)

As 2017 comes to an end and 2018 begins, some may choose to set New Year’s resolutions to better themselves or their community.

People in Downtown Wilmington expressed a variety of thoughts about New Year’s resolutions.

"Find me a better job, and hopefully get a better place to live,” said Sharon Wood.

"Never to judge people too quickly or at all,” resolved John Rene Gaugot.

"Just eating well and increasing my energy level,” said Anna Davidson.

Other people felt New Year’s resolutions were overrated.

"I feel like everybody sets them, and they always fail,” said Sandra Brown. “Like the gyms are totally booked all of January, then by February first, no one’s there.”

"I think the whole new year new me thing is a bunch of bologna,” said Kayla Latta. “Everybody quits their New Year’s resolutions by February."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.