What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Breadsticks
Chef Salad
Calif. Blend Veggies
Baby Carrots
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
No School
Columbus County
Corndog
Chicken Nuggets
Pears
Sweet Potato Fries
Broccoli
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Baked Spaghetti w/Breadstick
Lima Beans
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
No School
Whiteville City Schools
BBQ Pork on Bun
Papa John’s Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Strawberry Cup
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.