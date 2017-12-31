What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza

Breadsticks

Chef Salad

Calif. Blend Veggies

Baby Carrots

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

No School

Columbus County

Corndog

Chicken Nuggets

Pears

Sweet Potato Fries

Broccoli

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Nuggets w/Roll

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Baked Spaghetti w/Breadstick

Lima Beans

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

No School

Whiteville City Schools

BBQ Pork on Bun

Papa John’s Pizza

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Baked Potato

Coleslaw

Strawberry Cup

Powered by Frankly