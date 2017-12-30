Cape Fear Museum fosters curiosity in ocean life with film for kids

The Cape Fear Museum of Science and History shared the wonder of marine science with children through a film screening on Saturday of Into the Deep, a planetarium-based flick. (SOURCE: WECT)

The Cape Fear Museum of Science and History shared the wonder of marine science with children through a film screening on Saturday of Into the Deep, a planetarium-based flick.

“Cool things under the sea, different kinds of animals and things,” said Arielle Davis, a film screening attendee, about what she looked forward to exploring in the show.

The film screening ends the “EdVenture Week” put on by the museum.

Earlier in the week, children learned about astronomy and the solar system through science-based activities.

