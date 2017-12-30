Leland mans rings in new year with $370,000 winning lottery ticket

Carl Beatty of Leland is ringing in the new year with a $370,734 Cash 5 jackpot.

“It’s a good way to end the year,” Beatty said.

He bought the winning ticket at the Circle K on Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said he beat odds of one in 749,398 to match all five numbers in the drawing on Dec. 27.

Those winning numbers were 13, 16, 25, 28 and 36.

“I couldn’t believe it when I checked the numbers on my cell phone,” Beatty said. “When I told my wife, she was extremely excited.”

Beatty claimed his prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $257,665.

“I don’t have any big plans for the money,” Beatty said. “I’m sure my wife does though. We’ve been married 39 years, I’ll let her decide.”

