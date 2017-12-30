Leland mans rings in new year with $370,000 winning lottery ticket

Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strMore >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>