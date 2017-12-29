Shallotte PD asking for help in identifying man wanted for larceny

The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.More >>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>