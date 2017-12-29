Shallotte PD asking for help in identifying man wanted for larceny

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for larceny. (Shallotte Police Department Facebook page)

According to the Shallotte Police Department's Facebook page, the incident happened at the ABC Store in Shallotte on December 26 around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identify of the person is asked to called the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008 and ask to speak with Detective McLamb.

