Wilmington Planning Commission to discuss short term rental ordinance next week

The Wilmington Planning Commission will take another look at the short term rental issue in a special meeting next week. The commission will consider an ordinance that would put certain restrictions on renters in the city.

The amendment would require those renting their homes or apartments to register with the city. It would also ensure rentals had sufficient parking, and stipulate how close rentals could be to one another in certain areas.

"Every time we've had public comment periods, open discussions, that type of thing, it's been very very split," said Deb Hays, who chairs the commission, "One of the biggest issues out there truly, is that there's no silver bullet. There's no 'this is how it's done and you don't have to re-invent the wheel."

Hays said the commission has some options as they proceed. They can vote to accept the ordinance as it is, make changes as they see fit, or deny it outright. If denied the ordinance wouldn't move forward unless city council members appealed that decision.

Hays says other cities moved quickly to regulate rentals have had to revisit their decisions, and they want to be careful before finalizing any changes.

"This is a very complex issue it's not black and white and it's not easy, and there's a lot of thoughts and feelings and issues on both sides that we are listening to and taking into consideration," Hays said.

The Planning Commission will meet in a special session Wednesday at 4pm.

