Judge explains how bond amounts are decided

WECT spoke with Chief District Court Judge J Corpening of New Hanover County about what goes into setting a bond amount for murder cases. It’s ultimately up to judges to decide the bond amount. (Source: WECT)

WECT has received a lot of questions about who sets bond, and the factors that went into setting David Gore’s bond, the suspect in a shooting last Saturday.

David Gore called 911 last Saturday, telling dispatchers he shot and killed Allen Blanchard.

Gore, who owns Gore Marina in Wilmington, was out searching for a $200,000 boat stolen from his shop last week. He was told the boat was spotted in Bladen County.

Investigators said that's where Gore confronted Blanchard and another man at an abandoned lumber mill, eventually shooting Blanchard in the head.

According to sheriff's officials, neither Blanchard or the other man had any connection to the stolen boat. Gore now faces second-degree murder charges.

Gore was released from jail after paying a portion of his $100,000 bond.

Judge Corpening doesn’t have anything to do with this murder case out of Bladen County, but he said the biggest things judges look at in these similar cases is the suspect's risk of harming other people, and how likely they are to actually show up for court.

He said it comes down to risk.

“Each judge is a constitutional officer and is charged with making that decision. We don’t rubber stamp what the district attorney or the defense ask for. Our job is to make a determination at that first appearance and then set what we believe is a reasonable bond based on our laws and based on the constitution,” he said.

Corpening said judges also look at if the suspect has a criminal record.

In the case of the Bladen County Murder, the suspect, David Gore, did not have a prior record.



The DA's office requested a $750,000 bond for Gore, but the judge denied it, lowering his bond to $100,000.

According to Judge Corpening, both New Hanover and Pender County recommends bond for second degree murder be set anywhere from $75,000 to $500,000.

Corpening said setting bond amounts isn’t an easy thing for judges to do, and it's something they take very seriously.

“It’s one of the hardest parts of our job because we don’t have a crystal ball. We have to listen to what is presented to us in a snapshot literally a snapshot of just a few moments in time. We have to make a decision based on what we’re hearing from the prosecutor, from the defense, as to what we see from the prior record, make a decision, and then move on to the next case. It’s not a really comfortable thing to do. It comes with the territory,” he said.

Judge Corpening reiterated there's no one-size fits all formula when it comes to bond amounts for every case.

