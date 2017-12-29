NCDOT monitoring potential icy conditions in southeastern NC

With a potential for icy conditions over the coming days, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already working to make sure the roads are ready.

On Thursday, NCDOT crews covered roads in several southeastern North Carolina counties with brine – a salt-water mixture to help keep ice from bonding to the pavement.

While the latest forecast models paint a dryer picture for the next several days, Brian Rick, a spokesperson for the NCDOT, said crews will continue to monitor the forecast and treat additional roads as needed.

"Like all weather situations, this is dynamic,” NCDOT spokesperson Brian Rick said. “It could be worse than forecasted or it could be better. Hopefully next week we can say, ok, this wasn't as bad as we feared."

Rick also warned that bridges and overpasses are some of the first areas to freeze when roadways are wet, so drivers should take extra precaution in those areas.

