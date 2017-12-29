Wilmington police arrest man after shots fired on Campbell Street

WPD arrested Ronnell Melvin, 31, Friday night after he fired shots near the downtown Wilmington area Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, police received an alert from ShotSpotter, the city's gunfire-detection system, about possible gunshots in the 600 block of Campbell Street just after 4:30 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene shell casings and evidence markers were visible on the ground.

They located Melvin, who seemed to be impaired with a gun in his hand. Officers also found crack cocaine and heroin on his person.

Melvin was taken into custody. He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail.

He is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine and Felony Possession of Heroin.

On the scene of possible shooting in 600 block of Campbell St. Police say one person is in custody. They don't know if anyone was injured at this time. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/zflDJ5VUdS — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) December 29, 2017

