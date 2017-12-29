'Girls just wanna have fun' in 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is based on the 1994 hit film. (Source: WECT)

A drag show travels across the Australian Outback in a bus named Priscilla.

It's a cult classic turned stage show that opens with a special New Year's Eve performance at Thalian Hall.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is based on the 1994 hit film.

The show features songs including "It's Raining Men", "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Don't Leave Me This Way", "Go West", "I Say a Little Prayer", "I Love the Nightlife", "True Colors", "Color My World", "I Will Survive", "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

"The musical takes the music from the 1970s, 80s and early 90s and fleshes out that story,” said Jeff Phillips, one of the stars of the Thalian Hall production. “It's a great road trip story, like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. That type of camaraderie and getting to know each other and getting to the end of the story with a moral, lesson and epiphany -- with lots of feathers, sequins and bangles.”

The show’s main characters are two drag queens and a transgender person.

The show runs Dec. 30, 2017 through Jan. 21, 2018.

Tickets are available by calling 910-632-2285 or going online to thalianhall.org.

